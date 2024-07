FBI busca ayuda en caso de desaparición de joven de Utah en México

The #FBI is asking for help finding 14-year-old Elizabeth «Ely» Gonzalez. She was visiting relatives in Mexico City, Mexico when she disappeared on June 30, 2024. Call (801) 579-1400 with any info or submit tips online at https://t.co/dDl3XacFAN.https://t.co/9wyvlfp1Qr pic.twitter.com/fR5XEswitl

— FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) July 12, 2024