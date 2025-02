Fallece Michelle Trachtenberg, actriz de ‘Gossip Girl’ y ‘Buffy.

BREAKING: Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” has died. She was 39. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told @ABC News.

Read more: https://t.co/DjJ8KvpzcI pic.twitter.com/c7CC62Nqyi

— ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2025