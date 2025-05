Fallece colombiana en Nueva York tras operación de cirujano sin licencia

NEW: Felipe Hoyos-Foronda Indicted for Manslaughter After Botched Butt Implant Removal Kills Mother of Two

Maria Penaloza, a 31-year-old mother of two, died after Felipe Hoyos-Foronda allegedly performed an unlicensed butt implant removal in his Queens apartment, injecting her… pic.twitter.com/KTqu8CI7fq

— MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) April 30, 2025