Explosión en clínica de fertilidad de Palm Springs deja al menos un muerto

Car Bomb – Palm Springs, CA – American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic

On May 17, 2025, a devastating explosion occurred at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, located at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262. The blast happened at… pic.twitter.com/y1TN7yRW7p

— Vanilla Gorilla (@VanillaGorilaX) May 17, 2025