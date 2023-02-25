Exchangepedia | Windows Server support lifecycle extended

SQL Server End of Life: What does the Microsoft Product Lifecycle mean to me?

Windows Server R2 provides a wide range of new and enhanced features and capabilities spanning server virtualization, storage, software-defined networking, server management and automation, web and application platform, access and information protection, virtual desktop infrastructure, and more. Windows Server R2 is a proven, enterprise-class cloud and datacenter platform that can scale to run your largest workloads while enabling robust recovery options to protect against service outages.

It helps accelerate time to value by simplifying your underlying infrastructure and allowing you to reduce cost by taking advantage of industry-standard hardware.

Windows Server R2 helps you build, deploy and scale applications and web sites quickly, and gives you the flexibility to move workloads between on-premises environments and the cloud. It enables you to provide flexible, remote access to corporate resources while managing identities across your datacenter and federated into the cloud, and it helps you protect critical business information. Product Website Windows Server solutions across on-premises and cloud. Microsoft Docs Windows Server technical documentation.

Upgrade Options Overview of Windows Server upgrades. How to Buy Pricing and licensing for Windows Server. Windows Server is the platform for building an infrastructure of connected applications, networks, and web services, from the workgroup to the data center.

It bridges on-premises environments with Azure, adding additional layers of security while helping you modernize your applications and infrastructure. Get started with Windows Server: R2. Windows Server Essentials edition is a cloud-connected first server designed for small businesses with up to 25 users and 50 devices.

If you are considering installing any version of Windows Server Essentials, we would encourage you to consider Microsoft Get started with Windows Server Essentials: R2. Learn more about Microsoft for business. Hyper-V Server provides a simple and reliable virtualization solution to help organizations improve their server utilization and reduce costs.

The latest release of Hyper-V Server provides new and enhanced features that can help you deliver the scale and performance needs of your mission-critical workloads.

Get started with Hyper-V Server: R2 Windows Admin Center is a locally deployed, browser-based app for managing Windows servers, clusters, hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as Windows 10 PCs. Giving you full control over all aspects of your server infrastructure, Windows Admin Center is particularly useful for managing servers on private networks that are not connected to the Internet. Get started with Windows Admin Center.

Windows Server R2 customers will continue to receive mainstream support throughout the operating system's five-year mainstream support phase until October 9, , per the Microsoft Support Lifecycle Policy. From that date, it will transition to from mainstream support to extended support, available until October 10, for Windows. Windows Server R2 is the next release of the server OS and, as you note, it is not a free upgrade. Windows Server Learn all about the security and non-security updates that are published for Windows Server through Windows Update. These updates address issues and improve the overall reliability of the operating system. On the left side of this page, there is a reference to all of the updates that have been released for this version.

Learn all about the security and non-security updates that are published for Windows Server through Windows Update. These updates address issues and improve the overall reliability of the operating system. On the left side of this page, there is a reference to all of the updates that have been released for this version of Windows. We recommend installing all updates for Windows that are available for your device.

Installing the most recent update means you get all of the previous updates, as well, including important security fixes. For the most up-to-date information about Known Issues for Windows and Windows Server, please go to the Windows release health dashboard.

After you install this update, attempts to start virtual machines VM that have RemoteFX vGPU enabled will fail, and messages such as the following will appear:. If you are still using this adapter, you may become vulnerable to security risk. As of February 11, , Internet Explorer 10 is no longer in support.

