Ordenan evacuación en Tennessee tras una falla catastrófica de una presa

Catastrophic Dam Failure in Newport, Tennessee – Immediate Evacuation Underway

In an urgent and life-threatening development, Newport, Tennessee, faces an unprecedented emergency due to the catastrophic failure of the Waterville Dam. The small town, nestled in Cocke County, is… pic.twitter.com/SmqIfo1NHi

— Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) September 27, 2024