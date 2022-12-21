President Zelensky will meet with Biden on Wednesday at the White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Joe Biden.

It will be his first trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky is visiting the White House.

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, The Associated Press reports that, according to three anonymous sources, President Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. It is also expected that he will address Congress.

This will be the first trip that President, Zelensky has made abroad since Russia invaded his country in February of this year. The visit has not been officially confirmed by White House staff.

Because of the political situation in Ukraine, details of the visit are being kept under wraps. Sources stressed that the visit could be canceled at the last minute for security reasons.

CNN reported that US President Joe Biden plans to meet with Zelensky. They are expected to discuss the US government’s new package of military aid for Ukraine which would include antiaircraft defenses.