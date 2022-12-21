President Zelensky will meet with Biden on Wednesday at the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Joe Biden. It will be his first trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Joe Biden.
- It will be his first trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine.
- Zelensky is visiting the White House.
In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, The Associated Press reports that, according to three anonymous sources, President Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. It is also expected that he will address Congress.
This will be the first trip that President, Zelensky has made abroad since Russia invaded his country in February of this year. The visit has not been officially confirmed by White House staff.
Biden to meet with Zelenski at the White House
Because of the political situation in Ukraine, details of the visit are being kept under wraps. Sources stressed that the visit could be canceled at the last minute for security reasons.
CNN reported that US President Joe Biden plans to meet with Zelensky. They are expected to discuss the US government’s new package of military aid for Ukraine which would include antiaircraft defenses.
Congress prepares for the meeting with Zelenski
It is expected that in addition to visiting the White House, Zelenski will also address Congress on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are preparing to vote on the new military aid package for Ukraine.
The package would consist of $45 billion for emergency assistance for Ukraine, plus the US government is preparing to send Patriot air defenses to prevent a Russian invasion. Filed Under: Biden meets with Zelensky
Zelensky claims that Ukraine needs more support
According to the AP, last Tuesday, a video released by Zelenski’s office shows the president visiting the eye of the hurricane in the city of Bakhmut. He is handed the Ukrainian flag, hinting that it will be handed over to American leaders.
“We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons,” explains Zelensky. “We are grateful for your support, but it is not enough, it is great, but it is not enough.” Filed Under: Biden meets with Zelensky