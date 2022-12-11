The singers released the single Qué Agonía.

What Yuridia told Ángela Aguilar and her reaction.

Ángela talks about the supposed enmity between the two singers. Yuridia complains to Ángela Aguilar. Two of the most spectacular voices in regional Mexican music came together to create the single Qué Agonía. Of course we are talking about Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar, two singers who represent this musical genre. When the collaboration between the stars became public, fans exploded because, in addition to the fact that it was the first time they met, the fusion of their voices made a powerful impact. The video currently has over 30 million views in just a month, and it is number four on YouTube's top songs. The singers' chemistry Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar fulfilled many dreams with their collaboration. It has been a great achievement for both of their musical careers. There is a video that was leaked on TikTok where both singers are seen having having fun the day they filmed the music video. Despite the fact that they were getting along, a comment that Yuridia made left many wondering. Although she did not say it in a rude tone, or to offend Pepe Aguilar's daughter, well, it sounded like a complaint.

What Yuridia said to the "Princess of Regional Mexican Music" According to El Heraldo de México, Yuridia praised Ángela Aguilar's voice, saying that she has a fairly powerful voice. Their duet was written by Ángela, Pepe Aguilar and Gussy Lau, who is speculated to be her alleged ex-boyfriend. However, what the former La Academia contestant said came later when she accused Ángela of having such a good voice that she would not be able to sing the song alone later in her shows, "After what you did today. No, then when I sing it I'll be alone," she cried out in despair. (WATCH VIDEO)

Ángela denies friction with Yuridia On past occasions, there was talk about supposed friction between the two singers so they took it upon themselves to silence those rumors, verifying their great chemistry while performing their duet. On the Mexican show De Primera Mano Pepe Aguilar's daughter completely denied that she had a problem with Yuridia. In fact, she even complained that people think they have a problem with each other.

"I think it's ugly" "I think it's ugly that they compare women and that they pit us against each other. I believe that this is the most terrible thing that the public in general and whoever it is can do. I believe that women, in this case, Yuridia and I are here to support each other to stand up, to be successful together," said Angela Aguilar. "More in a song that is mine, it is a song that I composed with my father and my friends." In addition to these statements, the 19-year-old indicated that she would like to work with people who share the same ideals and thoughts as her, she told DPM (WATCH VIDEO).