YouTuber shot making prank video in a Virginia mall

YouTuber shot making prank video.

Tanner Cook was in a mall in Virginia when he was shot in the stomach.

Police caught the person responsible.

YouTuber Tanner Cook was shot while he was making social media content. He is known for playing pranks on people, however, this time the situation got out of control while he was in a Virginia mall.

Influencer Tanner Cook, 21, was making one of his famous prank videos when the young man was shot in the middle of a mall. The incident occurred at the Dulles Town Center, in Sterling, Virginia.

According to the first police reports, Cook was shot in ​​the abdomen and was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. The young man was in intensive care on Sunday after a bullet pierced his stomach and liver.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly identify Tanner Cook, but court documents and a Loudoun County General District Court judge identified him during the arraignment of the suspect, 31-year-old Alan Colie, of Leesburg.