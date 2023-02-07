Iraqi YouTuber is strangled to death by her father in “honor killing”

An Iraqi YouTuber was strangled to death in an “honor killing”.

A heinous homicide occurred in Iraq when a father strangled his daughter, Tiba al-Ali. She was a popular YouTuber and she never thought she’d end up being strangled to death by her own father.

Tiba al-Ali had fled Iraq in 2017 to start a new life in Turkey, the country where she had planned to marry her Syrian-born fiancé. However, she was killed on January 31 at only 22-years old.

Tiba al-Ali was born in Iraq but in 2017 she fled to Turkey in search of a better life. There, she was going to marry her fiancé who was born in Syria. However, a trip back to her home country, would be her last.