Keenan Cahill dies at the age of 27.

The YouTube star had been battling illness.

He underwent open-heart surgery on December 15.

YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies. Many celebrities and popular figures passed away in 2022. Just a few hours into 2023, another tragic loss was announced on social media.

YouTube sensation, Keenan Cahill died on Friday, December 30. The star of the most popular video platform passed away at the age of 27 according to a spokesman for his family who released the news.

According to the statement about his death, the young YouTuber was suffering from a terrible disease that eventually took his life. He had Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which can cause heart problems in sufferers.

Broadly speaking, Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to become enlarged, inflamed, or scarred, and eventually to wear away or atrophy according to MedlinePlus. Those with this syndrome can also have heart problems, which generally include heart valve abnormalities.