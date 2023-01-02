YouTube star Keenan Cahill dies at 27
Keenan Cahill dies at the age of 27. The YouTube star had been battling illness. He underwent open-heart surgery on December 15.
- Keenan Cahill dies at the age of 27.
- The YouTube star had been battling illness.
- He underwent open-heart surgery on December 15.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies. Many celebrities and popular figures passed away in 2022. Just a few hours into 2023, another tragic loss was announced on social media.
YouTube sensation, Keenan Cahill died on Friday, December 30. The star of the most popular video platform passed away at the age of 27 according to a spokesman for his family who released the news.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies
According to the statement about his death, the young YouTuber was suffering from a terrible disease that eventually took his life. He had Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which can cause heart problems in sufferers.
Broadly speaking, Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome is a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to become enlarged, inflamed, or scarred, and eventually to wear away or atrophy according to MedlinePlus. Those with this syndrome can also have heart problems, which generally include heart valve abnormalities.
YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies at the age of 27
Cahill was very popular on YouTube for his dancing and his lip syncing. He even appeared with some pop stars. He was recognized by superstars Katy Perry, David Guetta, Tyra Banks and Justin Bieber for his videos. Even 50 Cent appeared with him, according to The Sun.
Cahill and 50 Cent even rapped to Jeremih and 50 Cent’s 2010 hit ‘Down on Me’ in the YouTuber’s bedroom. His videos amassed more than 500 million views, making him one of the most popular YouTubers of the moment. Filed Under: YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies
Keenan Cahill’s claim to fame
Keenan Cahill loved music and became a music producer after earning a degree in audio engineering. His original music can be found on his Soundcloud and YouTube channel, where his followers enjoy his great beats.
Cahill had a chronic disease, Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, a condition that atrophies the organs. According to TMZ, the YouTuber underwent open heart surgery on December 15, but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. Hours later they confirmed his death. Filed Under: YouTuber Keenan Cahill dies
Fans could not believe it
After the death of the YouTube star was announced, many internet were grief stricken. Some users even recommend that people watch his videos on his official account, as they say he had a born talent.
“That’s so sad, I used to watch it when I was a kid.” “2022 doing everything to hurt us.” “Nooo, he was a legend.” “Everyone should watch his channel. The last video uploaded was 3 weeks ago. Good music.” “poor thing, I hope he rests well,” were some of the comments. TO SEE ONE OF HIS VIDEOS CLICK HERE .