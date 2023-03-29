Rapper Young Thug’s sister dies while he is in jail (PHOTOS)

Young Thug’s sister dies while he is in jail.

The rapper is in jail on RICO charges.

Angela Grier’s cause of death is unknown at this time. The unfortunate news that rapper Young Thug’s sister has died was reported on another of the rapper’s sister’s Facebook page. Sadly, the death of such a close family member occurred while he was behind bars. Young Thug has been held in the Fulton County Jail since May 2022. The rapper was charged on one count of attempted murder and one count of involvement in criminal street gang activity. He was denied bail in June 2022.

Young Thug’s family confirms the news Young Thug’s sisters posted the tragic news on Facebook. After they shared posts saying goodbye to her, others offered their condolences. HiDoraah made several Instagram stories with photos of Angela Grier along with messages about her passing. You left us. You left your sisters. was the text that accompanies some of these stories.

Sisters say goodbye to Angela Grier on social media Dolly White shared photos of her sister on Instagram and Facebook. On one of the posts she wrote: “I will always love you sister.” Immediately people offered condolences. “Sending my love and prayers to the family.” “My condolences, my prayers are with the family, many will miss her.” “My heart is with you and your family,” are some of the comments on her Facebook post.

How did Angela Grier die? At the moment Angela Grier’s cause of death is unknown. The family has not revealed any details. There is also no statement about Young Thug. It is unknown if the rapper has been notified about the death of his older sister while he is in jail. It remains to be seen what Young Thug’s reaction might be to the sad news of his sister’s passing while he is behind bars in Fulton County.