Department of Labor finds 305 children working at McDonald’s in several states.

Some were as young as 10.

Dozens of restaurants are violating labor laws.

Investigations by the US Department of Labor uncovered children as young as 10 working at McDonald’s. The government agency began with an investigation in Kentucky, which found three franchises violating child labor laws.

The Wage and Hours Division of the US Department of Labor found that three franchises, with dozens of restaurants, were employing minors. Two 10 year olds were discovered working late hours.

Investigation discovers 10-year-old children working at McDonald’s in Kentucky

The investigations are part of the division’s ongoing work to stop child labor abuses in the Southeast region. The Wage and Hour Division found the two 10-year-old boys working at a Louisville McDonald’s, but that’s not all.

They were working until two in the morning, in addition to not receiving payment for their services. However, these are not the only irregularities that were found at Bauer Food LLC, Archways Richwood LLC and Bell Restaurant Group I LLC, which are three separate franchisees that operate dozens of McDonald’s locations.