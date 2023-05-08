Yolanda Andrade tearfully talks about her health problems
Host Yolanda Andrade resurfaces to discusse her health problems on camera. She says that she's not doing well and wants to rest.
In the past, Yolanda Andrade has battled alcoholism, a problem that she managed to overcome. The host usually keeps her health issues private and, even in the quick interview that she recently gave, she chose her words carefully.
Yolanda, who had previously shared that she was not in good health, resurfaced in front of the cameras wearing dark glasses. She said that she’s not feeling well.
The Mexican presenter shared that she’s not having a good time, adding that she’s tired and what she most wants is to rest. She also said that she doesn’t want to think about work, while thanking her producer for allowing her time off when she was at her worst.
Did she have a relapse?
Yolanda spoke about the photos and updates she had shared about her health and stressed that has not relapsed into alcoholism.
“I shared them because there was confusion about whether I had entered the clinic due to a relapse. I did not have a relapse, I just wanted to explain that so that there was no confusion,” Andrade said.
Is it a tumor? Yolande responds
There was a rumor that Andrade had some sort of tumor. When asked, the presenter was speechless.”It’s a very long story… very long,” she said, wiping tears from her face. El Gordo el y Flaca shared a clip of the interview on Instagram.
“We haven’t stopped working for 23 years, we even worked while my daughter was in the hospital, I didn’t come to work because I was in the hospital and yesterday I was with these things from the treatment, I am very tired,” said Yolanda.
Monserrat Oliver says that Yolanda had a hemorrhage
Despite the fact that Yolanda tried to keep the details private, Monserrat Oliver, the model and presenter who’s very close to her, spilled the beans and said that Yolanda experienced heavy bleeding that led to her hospital visit.
“She had a very bad hemorrhage that took her to the hospital because she was scared. Apparently it was severe gastritis that she had plus some other little things that she will tell you that the doctor told her. What I can assure you is that she’s already doing better,” said Monserrat.