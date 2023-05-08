Host Yolanda Andrade resurfaces.

She tearfully talks about her health problems.

She says that she’s not doing well and wants to rest.

Yoland Andrade discusses her health problems. Yolanda Andrade’s life has been difficult in recent days. The host and actress from Culiacán continues to worry her fans. This time she appeared before cameras tearfully discussing her health problems.

In the past, Yolanda Andrade has battled alcoholism, a problem that she managed to overcome. The host usually keeps her health issues private and, even in the quick interview that she recently gave, she chose her words carefully.

Yolanda Andrade tearfully talks about her health problems

Yolanda, who had previously shared that she was not in good health, resurfaced in front of the cameras wearing dark glasses. She said that she’s not feeling well.

The Mexican presenter shared that she’s not having a good time, adding that she’s tired and what she most wants is to rest. She also said that she doesn’t want to think about work, while thanking her producer for allowing her time off when she was at her worst.