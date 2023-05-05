Yolanda Andrade has been in poor health for almost a month (VIDEO)
Mexican actress Yolanda Andrade has been ill. Is she in danger? It's said he has been hospitalized for almost a month. People close to Andrade speak out.
Yolanda Andrade is in poor health. Mexican actress and presenter Yolanda Andrade is suffering from health problems that may be severe. She was admitted to the hospital on April 17 when she began to experience some worrying symptoms.
Very little information has been released about this, however La Mesa Caliente revealed more details from close relatives of the actress.
On Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente, hosts Verónica Bastos and Giselle Blondet spoke about Yolanda Andrade alleged ill health. It’s said she’s been in the hospital since April 17 due to various complications.
It’s been reported that the MoJoe host has been in delicate condition for almost a month. Bastos told the program: “For a few days there has been speculation that the actress is in rather delicate health. She was admitted on April 17 because she began to vomit blood,” revealed the presenter.
She began experiencing symptoms almost a month ago
They pointed out that rumors are increasing. “Although Yolanda herself had assured that she had ruled out a serious illness, in the last few hours rumors began spreading that Yolanda’s situation had gotten much worse,” revealed Verónica Bastos.
The La Mesa Caliente host revealed that she has tried to contact family and close friends to learn more about Andrade’s condition: “We have new details on how she is doing,” Verónica told the program.
People close to the actress reveal how she’s doing
Giselle Blondet revealed that she had contact with a person very close to Yolanda Andrade and said that she is improving. “Apparently she is better, I had communication with a person who assured me that she is better.”
“She is eager for these days to pass so she can return to her work, so we are happy about that,” Giselle said. However, details about Andrade’s health problems have not been revealed.
Has she been unconscious?
There were rumors that Yolanda Andrade was unconscious, however according to recent information, the actress is doing better and is waiting to return to work.
Meanwhile, MoJoe will continue without of Yolanda while she’s in the hospital. However it is expected that in the coming days she will be back on the show again.