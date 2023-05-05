Yolanda Andrade has been in poor health for almost a month (VIDEO)

Mexican actress Yolanda Andrade has been ill.

Is she in danger? It’s said he has been hospitalized for almost a month.

People close to Andrade speak out.

Yolanda Andrade is in poor health. Mexican actress and presenter Yolanda Andrade is suffering from health problems that may be severe. She was admitted to the hospital on April 17 when she began to experience some worrying symptoms.

Very little information has been released about this, however La Mesa Caliente revealed more details from close relatives of the actress.

On Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente, hosts Verónica Bastos and Giselle Blondet spoke about Yolanda Andrade alleged ill health. It’s said she’s been in the hospital since April 17 due to various complications.

It’s been reported that the MoJoe host has been in delicate condition for almost a month. Bastos told the program: “For a few days there has been speculation that the actress is in rather delicate health. She was admitted on April 17 because she began to vomit blood,” revealed the presenter.