Yolanda Andrade grieves the loss of a loved one after health scare

By 
  • Yolanda Andrade grieves the loss of a loved one.
  • She recently had a serious health scare.
  • Yolanda said that she was on the brink of death.

Yolanda Andrade is grieving the loss of a loved one after a serious health scare. Now her fans have begun to pray for her. Just a week ago that the host announced that she had been on the brink of death.

Andrade shared an Instagram post from her hospital bed with a photo where she’s wearing a gown and has noticeable dark circles under he eyes. She said she nearly died.

Yolanda Andrade grieves the loss of a loved one

Now Andrade has shared that one of her relatives passed away. She posted a photo on Instagram stories with a message about her cousin’s death.

Yolanda posted a black and white photo of Erika G. Galindo Zavala and the message “Rest in peace.” This was how she announced that her cousin died last week.

What happened to the host?

Earlier, Yolanda had shared a video from the ABC hospital in Mexico City. “In this moment of reflection, I accept and value each moment. And miracles do exist. I saw the light and I turned back. There are still reasons to live. Thank you all,” she wrote in the description.

Yolanda Andrade didn’t explain then what had happened to her. However, through her stories, she revealed what had led her to be admitted to the hospital. It turns out that she suffered from a hemorrhage. According to SDP Noticias, she vomited blood and was close to suffering a heart attack.

Yolanda’s fans pray for her

After it became known that Yolanda Andrade was having health issues, her fans started praying for her and showing their support in the comments. Her friend, journalist Jorge Carbajal, has also spoken out.

“Please pray for Yolanda Andrade, light a candle for her health, pray for her. I know she’s going to be fine, I know, but right now she needs a lot of support. She needs us to pray for her, we need to remove all the bad vibes from her,” said Jorge Carbajal. While other messages said the following: “Back to life, there is a lot to live for.” “I love you very much and I’m glad you’re well.” “My best wishes and a speedy recovery.” “It’s good that you’re well. Love U.”

Entertainment
Celebrities
