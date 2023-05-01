Yolanda Andrade grieves the loss of a loved one after health scare

Yolanda Andrade grieves the loss of a loved one.

She recently had a serious health scare.

Yolanda said that she was on the brink of death.

Yolanda Andrade is grieving the loss of a loved one after a serious health scare. Now her fans have begun to pray for her. Just a week ago that the host announced that she had been on the brink of death.

Andrade shared an Instagram post from her hospital bed with a photo where she’s wearing a gown and has noticeable dark circles under he eyes. She said she nearly died.

Now Andrade has shared that one of her relatives passed away. She posted a photo on Instagram stories with a message about her cousin’s death.

Yolanda posted a black and white photo of Erika G. Galindo Zavala and the message “Rest in peace.” This was how she announced that her cousin died last week.