Yalitza Aparicio dances to a Luis Miguel song in tight shorts

Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio, shared a sexy TikTok video, shaking her hips to the rhythm of a song by Luis Miguel. The Oscar nominee captivated her followers with the fun video.

Yalitza, an actress and pre-school teacher, has earned the affection of the Mexican people and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine in 2019. She was also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in 2019.

To the rhythm of Now You Can Leave by Luis Miguel, Yalitza Aparicio spreads joy by moving her hips in short-shorts for all her followers. She showed a side we haven’t seen before.

With more than 800,000 followers on TikTok and more than 5 million “Likes”, the Oaxacan actress’ popularity continues to grow after her great performance in the film ROMA directed by the Alfonso Cuarón. Filed Under: Yalitza Aparicio tight shorts