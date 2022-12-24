Yalitza Aparicio dances to a Luis Miguel song in tight shorts
Yalitza Aparicio shares a sexy TikTok video. The actress shows off her moves tight shorts. She conquers hearts dancing to a song by Luis Miguel.
Oaxacan actress Yalitza Aparicio, shared a sexy TikTok video, shaking her hips to the rhythm of a song by Luis Miguel. The Oscar nominee captivated her followers with the fun video.
Yalitza, an actress and pre-school teacher, has earned the affection of the Mexican people and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine in 2019. She was also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in 2019.
Yalitza Aparicio dancing in tight shorts on TikTok
To the rhythm of Now You Can Leave by Luis Miguel, Yalitza Aparicio spreads joy by moving her hips in short-shorts for all her followers. She showed a side we haven’t seen before.
With more than 800,000 followers on TikTok and more than 5 million "Likes", the Oaxacan actress' popularity continues to grow after her great performance in the film ROMA directed by the Alfonso Cuarón.
Yalitza’s followers fall in love with her
In addition to her sensual silhouette, her followers were amazed to see how Yalitza moved her body doing the Luis Miguel TikTok trend to the song Ahora te Puedes Marchar. Fans applauded her dancing to the popular Mexican song.
On the other hand, in addition to flattering her dancing, her fans complimented her saying: "It's good that you didn't dance a reggaeton one." and "New follower, thanks for not dancing one of the Bad Bunny,"
His popularity grows more and more
Not only does the actress know how to move her body, but her popularity is growing every day, reaching more than 2.3 million followers since her fame took off thanks to the film ROMA, which was praised for the actress’s performance and its plot.
Fashion magazines like Noir, Marie Claire and Vogue have featured Yalitza, flattering her Oaxacan origins and immortalizing her beauty on more than one occasion. It should be noted that the actress' most recent project was this year, where she appeared in the movie Presencias.