The Roma actress grieves the death of her best friend.

Yalitza Aparicio was caught crying after receiving the unfortunate news.

The teacher says goodbye with a heartbreaking video. Yalitza Aparicio grieves the death of a very special person. Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio surprised her fans after she announced a few hours ago that she was in mourning over the sudden death of a very important person in her life. She broke the sad news on Instagram. Yalitza rose to fame after starring in Roma, an Oscar-winning film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Now she has moved on to other films and series. Yalitza Aparicio says goodbye to her best friend, Iris López The actress from Oaxaca, Mexico, shared a video where she can be seen with her best friend, Iris López, who tragically died a few days ago. The Roma actress shared a farewell message on her Instagram account. "Eternally free, loving and powerful… the #best #photographer in the #world… and best friend. Although your departure hurts, I embrace you with my heart wherever you are, take more incredible photos @irireis as you said with a laugh 'just for the story,'" the actress and teacher began.

Yalitza is going through a very difficult time Lastly, the star of Presencias and Hijas de Brujas ended with these words: "Now I look forward to those photographs that you were happy to share with the world. I love you forever my Rambito, thank you for so many adventures." According to the Mexican actress, her best friend was a photographer and was quite passionate about showing her art. Immediately, her fans began to flood her social networks with messages of support and condolences, mourning her profound loss.

The actress is seen crying and grieving the death of her best friend Some photographs were released by the TV Notas magazine, where you can see Yalitza crying after receiving the news of her best friend's death. It should be noted that Yalitza Aparicio didn't specify the how her best friend died and this information has not yet been released. Fans of the Roma actress have been supporting her through comments.

Friends close to Yalitza and Iris López express their condolences In comments on the Instagram video, close friends wrote messages of support to Yalitza, saying they are very sorry for what happened and sending good vibes to the primary school teacher. Her sister Edith Aparicio wrote: “We will miss her a lot, love you little sister.” “How lucky we were, beautiful my Iris.” “I miss her so much! Thank you Yali for sharing such a beautiful video.” “Now you are part of that light at dawn that you loved to photograph so much.” “We will miss her for the rest of our lives.” “We always stay with the most beautiful of people, the laughter and joys that they gave us.” “I’m very sorry about your friend. She’s already in a better place, a big hug for you Yalitza,” people commented. (CLICK HERE TO YALITZA’S VIDEO).