Yahritza is involved in another controversy.

The Mexican singer is criticized

The group Yahritza y su Esencia is accused of looking down on Mexico.

The popular trio Yahritza y su Esencia has been criticized for looking down on Mexico.

The siblings said they prefer American food.

They also said they don’t like Mexico City because it’s too noisy.

Mexicans were offended by the band’s statements.

Yahritza apologizes for criticizing Mexican food

In a TikTok video the group apologized to Mexicans for their statements.

They said they didn’t mean to offend anyone.

In the video, they said: «No matter where we were born, we are proudly Mexican.»

«We didn’t express ourselves correctly, instead of talking about how much we love the country,» they added.