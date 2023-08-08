Yahritza is exposed in a video where she asks not to be spoken to in Spanish
"Yahritza is exhibited on video asking that they not speak to her in Spanish! The young singer is once again the target of harsh criticism.
- Yahritza is involved in another controversy.
- The Mexican singer is criticized
- The group Yahritza y su Esencia is accused of looking down on Mexico.
The popular trio Yahritza y su Esencia has been criticized for looking down on Mexico.
The siblings said they prefer American food.
They also said they don’t like Mexico City because it’s too noisy.
Mexicans were offended by the band’s statements.
Yahritza apologizes for criticizing Mexican food
In a TikTok video the group apologized to Mexicans for their statements.
They said they didn’t mean to offend anyone.
In the video, they said: «No matter where we were born, we are proudly Mexican.»
«We didn’t express ourselves correctly, instead of talking about how much we love the country,» they added.
Yahritza is criticized again after a chastising a woman for speaking Spanish to her
Recently, a video circulating on TikTok shows Yahritza y su Esencia at an appearance.
In the video, you can see the young singer and another woman having a disagreement.
But what’s most striking is when Yahritza asks the other woman to stop speaking Spanish.
«Don’t speak to me in Spanish, don’t speak to me in Spanish, please,» the singer says.
Does Yahritza hate Mexico?
The other young woman says that Mexican singer, Yahritza should speak Spanish.
«You are a Spanish singer and your audience speaks Spanish. There are many people in Mexico who speak it,» the young woman says.
«Well, I’ll speak in Spanish when I want and speak in English when I want,» the singer responded.
The clip went viral again after the group offered a public apology.
They want the group to leave Mexico
Yahritza said that just because she sings in Spanish doesn’t mean she has to speak it constantly.
This moment sparked controversy among TikTok users.
«No Spanish, only English.» «Forget about your fame in Spanish,» some commented.
LISTEN TO THE SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO
We invite you to listen to our new Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast.