Mike Trout had three hits and three RBIs and the United States had a brilliant night defeating Colombia 3-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic.

Mexico and the United States finished 3-1 in Pool C to advance to the next round. Mexico ranked first after their 11-5 victory over the United States on Sunday.

World Baseball Classic: Colombia was up on the scoreboard

Trout singled in the third to drive in Mookie Betts to make it 1-0. Colombia rallied quickly and went up 2-1 in the bottom of the third on Gio Urshela’s sacrifice fly and Reynaldo Rodriguez’s RBI double.

Trout put the Americans ahead again in the fifth with a two-run single that drove in Betts and Will Smith. Merrill Kelly allowed two runs in three innings for the Americans.