World Baseball Classic: Team USA beats Colombia and advances to the quarterfinals
Mike Trout had three hits and three RBIs and the United States had a brilliant night defeating Colombia 3-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals in the World Baseball Classic.
Mexico and the United States finished 3-1 in Pool C to advance to the next round. Mexico ranked first after their 11-5 victory over the United States on Sunday.
World Baseball Classic: Colombia was up on the scoreboard
Trout singled in the third to drive in Mookie Betts to make it 1-0. Colombia rallied quickly and went up 2-1 in the bottom of the third on Gio Urshela’s sacrifice fly and Reynaldo Rodriguez’s RBI double.
Trout put the Americans ahead again in the fifth with a two-run single that drove in Betts and Will Smith. Merrill Kelly allowed two runs in three innings for the Americans.
A series of powerful pitchers
Kelly then gave way to a series of power pitchers waiting in the bullpen: Kendall Graveman, Daniel Bard, David Bednar, Jason Adam, Devin Williams and Ryan Pressly each pitched a scoreless inning to round out the victory.
Colombia started the tournament with a win over Mexico, but then lost three straight games to Canada, Great Britain and the United States. A crowd of 29,856 people at Chase Field attended the game.
Mexico also advanced to the quarterfinals
Earlier in the day, Mexico beat Canada to advance to the quarterfinals as well. Randy Arozarena hit two doubles and added five RBIs, to be a great offensive figure for Mexico en route to a comfortable 10-3 victory over Canada, which sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic.
Arozarena, born in Cuba but a naturalized Mexican, was an unstoppable dynamo at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday. Aside from the doubles, he was walked and hit twice. He emptied the bases in the sixth with his second double of the afternoon. Mexico started the tournament with an unexpected loss to Colombia, but reacted with three wins in a row, beating the United States, Great Britain and Canada to advance as leader of Group C.