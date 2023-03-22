Mexico faces Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Which team will be victorious?

Is the Mexican team unstoppable this year?

Mexico is having a great impact in the baseball world after defeating the Puerto Rican National Team with an epic comeback ending in a score of 5-4 in favor of the Mexicans. The next team to beat is the Japanese — Mexico vs. Japan, who will win in the World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic has already seen Mexico’s Randy Arozarena in “devil mode”. The National Team completely overwhelmed the United States, Great Britain and now Japan faces off against an unstoppable Mexico.

World Baseball Classic: Mexico vs. Japan

The game between Mexico and Japan began with a home run by Luis Urías in the top of the fourth inning, allowing Mexico to score the first three runs. However, Japan did not sit idly by. In the bottom of the seventh inning Masataka Yoshida tied the game with a home run.

At the top of the eighth inning, Randy Arozarena managed to score another run after a great hit by Alex Verdugo, putting Mexico up 4-3. Later in the same inning, and with two outs, Mexico scored another run while Japan followed on their heels in the bottom of the eighth leaving the score at 5 to 4. However Japan squeaked out a win in the final inning.