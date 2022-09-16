The funeral of the alleged Mexican extortionist El Bola went viral.

Three women were crying over his coffin.

He was released several times. On September 3, ‘El Bola’, an alleged member of the ‘La Unión Tepito’ cartel and extortionist of merchants, was shot dead. According to reports, the criminal was killed in the Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office in Mexico City. Renowned Mexican journalist Carlos Jiménez released the news through his official Twitter account. “This is how they should end. He is the former prisoner of La Unión, Oscar Irving Hernández, ‘El Bola’. He extorted, raised (kidnapped), tortured. He took “$” from working people,” the reporter wrote. Who was El Bola? Oscar Irving Hernández became the leader of the criminal organization that operates in central Mexico after Fernando Sánchez Medina, better known as ‘El Fernandito’, was captured in early 2022, according to Infobae. Supposedly he carried out his criminal operations in the Historic Center of Mexico City. “He was imprisoned six times, but he always was released. Today he ended up like this: shot dead in the Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office,” reported journalist Carlos Jiménez on Twitter.

According to Jiménez, both the Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana and the Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México were investigating the shooting attack against the alleged criminal. "He went out to be killed. This morning they riddled him in the Venustiano Carranza Mayor's Office," the journalist detailed in a subsequent tweet. After the attack, the funeral of the alleged leader of a cell of La Unión Tepito was held. However, the funeral services for El Bola took over social media when a video with three women crying in front of the coffin went viral.

The viral funeral of El Bola The video was first posted by a TikTok account (@jorgeefloresmen) in the name of Jorge Flores, a Mexican singer who reportedly witnessed the unusual funeral. Since then, the video has been removed from the account. According ot Publímetro, the video reached more than 1.1 million views and more than 53,000 reactions. On Twitter, Carlos Jiménez re-shared the video and wrote: "They cry and sing to their rat. It is part of the funeral of 'El Bola' from La Unión."

Three women mourned El Bola "Linked to extortion, torture, homicides. So they brought him band music, flowers and balloons," added the Mexican journalist. In the short video, three women can be seen embracing each other, crying over the coffin, while the band plays music. Flowers, a portrait of the deceased and balloons are also seen in the place where the funeral takes place. The controversial video sparked all kinds of comments. "They cry because the one who gave them money left." "Less criminals on the street." "I don't know why they cry," commented the journalist's followers. "My husband's lover also came to mourn him." "I asked the current wife's permission, if she would let me attend the funeral of the father of my children. I lived with him, first, and yes she let me say good bye to him," were some of the comments on the video, according to the cited media.