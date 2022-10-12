BIZARRE! A woman stood motionless staring at the moon for over 5 hours

A woman stood motionless staring at the moon for over five hours.

People who approached said she wouldn’t move or speak.

The authorities had to let her be because she wasn’t doing anything illegal.

A woman stood motionless, staring at the moon and refusing to speak for over five hours. This happened in Izabal, Guatemala. According to the neighbors, the lady did not say a word and didn’t move at all.

People in the neighborhood became worried after she had been silently staring at the moon for over five hours. She not only captured the attention of the neighborhood, she also got a lot of attention on social media.

Who was the lady staring at the moon?

The woman is 52-year-old Orfa Aracely Alvarado Marroquín. However, none of the neighbors who came to investigate what was happening could do anything to help her, since she wouldn’t look at them or speak.

According to the man who recorded her for Video Doce TV, different authorities and elements of civil protection, such as police and firefighters, arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do since the lady was not harming anyone or doing anything illegal. The man in the video also said no one who knew Orfa Aracely had come to help.