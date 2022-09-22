Woman murders her partner and tries to dissolve his body in a drum of lye

Woman kills her partner because of his abuse.

She hid the remains of the 70-year-old man in a drum.

She tried to dissolve his body with lye. El Universal reported on the terrible scene that local authorities encountered. Apparently, a woman killed her partner and tried to hide his body in a drum. But that wasn't enough. She filled the drum with lye. It was discovered inside a house located in the Arenal Fourth Section in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office. The woman was identified as María "N" and is allegedly 60 years old. Journalist Carlos Jiménez shared the terrible news on Twitter where he revealed that the alleged murderer confessed the crime to her daughter. It was reported that the victim was approximately 70 years old and, according to the woman, her partner mistreated her.

The woman confessed the crime to her own daughter According to El Universal, the initial inquiries indicate that the 70-year-old man was killed by his partner about a month ago. The woman put his body in a drum with caustic soda and left it inside a house in the Venustiano Carranza municipality. Publímetro reported that the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSCCDMX) managed to capture the murderer on Monday after her own daughter decided to report her to the authorities for homicide.

The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office conducts an investigation into the murder Although it remains a murder, it will be the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office itself that determines the cause of death of the 70-year-old man. Moments after the daughter of María "N" accused her mother of the homicide, the capital police arrived at the woman's house. The police were very surprised when they found the drum that contained the remains of the 70-year-old man. After the complaint by her daughter, the Mexico City Attorney General's Office (FGJCDMX) is carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine the responsibility corresponding to María "N".

Images circulate on social media The discovery of the evidence and the human remains found inside the drum with lye are very important elements that will be part of the investigations to be carried out by the Mexico City Prosecutor's Office. Journalist Carlos Jiménez shared the news on Twitter. "She kills her partner, puts him in a drum, throws caustic soda on him and keeps him at home. Inside this drum in that house of @A_VCarranza the body of a man remained. That's where Maria put him almost a month ago. Last night she confessed to her daughter. Agents of @SSC_CDMX found it @FiscaliaCDMX investigate," reads the description accompanied by the images of the crime scene.