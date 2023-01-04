Winter storm Hudson leaves 3 dead in California and authorities say the worst is yet to come
Winter storm Hudson leaves three dead in California. Authorities confirm that the worst is yet to come. Millions of people will suffer the consequences.
In the midst of New Year’s celebrations, California were terrified when it was reported that winter storm Hudson was about to hit with more force than the previous one. In recent days, floods have claimed victims in the state and the new alert could affect millions of people.
In various parts of the country, emergency alerts were launched due to the approaching bad weather and residents were warned to take precautions such as avoiding traveling on highways and bracing for the cold that is expected to last for days.
WEATHER ALERTS
The bad weather will continue in 2023, as experts announced winter storm Hudson is about to devastate several states. Warnings have been issued from Utah to Wisconsin, according to The Sun.
“A severe winter storm is looming over the Plains and Upper Midwest. It is likely that in some areas heavy snowfall and significant accumulations of ice occur,” reported the National Weather Service (NWS) on social media.
Awaiting the worst?
Residents of Northern California are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after deluge flooding on New Year’s Eve killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates at a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that mainly protects rural farmland, the AP said.
In south Sacramento County, crews rushed to repair a 200-foot section of a levee system roughly 34 miles along the Cosumnes River that protects some more than 53 square miles (137.27 square kilometers) of vineyards and mostly cattle ranches, according to the Associated Press.
Could there be tornadoes?
If snowfall, rain, flooding and strong winds are not enough, it was reported that the first tornado alerts of the year have already been issued and states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas could be affected. But, this is not the only thing in store for January.
"The first tornado watch of 2023 has been issued for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. 2022 ended with a total of 591 storm and tornado warnings," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a recent tweet.
Heavy snow?
The forecast for the northern and central Plains is not favorable. According to the NWS, strong severe storms are expected and could cause serious damage. The Sun reported that Nebraska and Minnesota are also under a warning for possible snow accumulation reaching up to two inches.
"A multi-hazard storm will bring a swath of heavy snow, sleet, and ice to the north/central Plains and Upper Midwest. Severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, some strong, and damaging winds likely across the Arklatex region and into the Mid-South," the NWS reported.