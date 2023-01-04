Winter storm Hudson leaves three dead in California.

Authorities confirm that the worst is yet to come.

Millions of people will suffer the consequences.

In the midst of New Year’s celebrations, California were terrified when it was reported that winter storm Hudson was about to hit with more force than the previous one. In recent days, floods have claimed victims in the state and the new alert could affect millions of people.

In various parts of the country, emergency alerts were launched due to the approaching bad weather and residents were warned to take precautions such as avoiding traveling on highways and bracing for the cold that is expected to last for days.

WEATHER ALERTS

The bad weather will continue in 2023, as experts announced winter storm Hudson is about to devastate several states. Warnings have been issued from Utah to Wisconsin, according to The Sun.

“A severe winter storm is looming over the Plains and Upper Midwest. It is likely that in some areas heavy snowfall and significant accumulations of ice occur,” reported the National Weather Service (NWS) on social media.