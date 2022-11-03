People compare Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s two men While William Levy showed his pride in his son, people immediately commented: “How much determination!!!!! Bravo!!!!” “He is a champion.” “This is how it is with passion and effort!!” “Every effort always has its reward.” “Your champion is the best.” “May you continue to succeed with your family with Good health.” “He cannot deny that he’s your son.” More people rejoiced at the pride that actor William Levy shows for his son, but a recent photograph of Christopher made everyone sweat trying to find out if the young man looks more like his father or like Elizabeth Gutiérrez. She also passed down some of her gestures and features to her firstborn, of whom she is also very proud.

The photograph of William Levy’s son that has everyone guessing On La Lengua Te Ve’s posted a comparison of what Christopher currently looks like on Instagram and it turns out that William Levy’s son is identical to his father. Or is he? People did not hesitate to remark that his skin color, nose, lips and hair are similar to those of the soap star. In the picture you can see Christopher smiling, turning to the side wearing a white shirt with a black jacket. People commented: “I think he has features of his parents, they are both very handsome!” “Yes, he looks a lot (like William).” “You’re unique and with your own personality.” “Dad’s face.” “Beautiful as the father God bless you child.” “William Levy improved version!”

The teenager is already a heartbreaker Christopher Alexander Levy is 16 years old and is already a heartthrob on social media with thousands of followers on Instagram. Will he be able to step out of the shadow of his famous parents? In the recent photograph of him, he not only physically resembles the Cuban actor but also Elizabeth Gutiérrez, his beautiful mother. “My God! The copy of the father.” “You’re like your daddy but you’re going to be more handsome because of your mommy’s genes.” “Much prettier than the father, and that will certainly be because of the mix with the beautiful Elizabeth.” “Beautiful as your parents those genes are visible.” “What a perfect man just like his father.” “Every day you look more like your daddy,” can be read in the comments. HERE IS THE VIDEO OF HIS SON THAT WILLIAM LEVY SHARED