Formula I attracted many celebrities in Miami.

It was a star-studded event but one couple caught people’s attention.

Lili Estefan and William Levy appeared “very close”. William Levy has not made his romantic status with, the mother of his two children, Elizabeth Gutiérrez clear. While there is speculation about whether their relationship recovered after a crisis last year, the Cuban was seen at the Formula I event in Miami looking cozy with Lili Estefan, host of El Gordo y la Flaca. Lili Estefan has not had a partner since her divorce from Lorenzo Luaces and this weekend she went to Formula I to watch the races along with celebrities such as Shakira, Tom Cruise and many others. However, nobody expected her to look so close with Levy. William Levy was seen in very good company Several social media posts show Montecristo actor really enjoying the races in Miami and he recorded some moments with Lili Estefan that quickly sparked speculation about their relationship. It is no secret to anyone that William Levy is a “latin heartthrob” and has been criticized on many occasions for allegedly cheating on his wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez. Is his appearance with Lili Estefan risky?

William Levy was also with his son, but Lili Estefan took the spotlight The Instagram story where the Cuban actor appears with his son Christopher and Lili Estefan was shared on Hola USA. It’s clear he and other celebrities had a great time at Formula I, an event that took place last weekend in Miami. It is no secret to anyone that Elizabeth Gutiérrez has not been seen with William Levy lately, after the rumors of a breakup, although the couple has always tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

Are William Levy and Lili Estefan having an affair? Lili Estefan was not going to risk sparking rumors about William Levy, so Nad does nothing more than wave and smile while the he records his son and the box where they were watching the races. However, Hola USA shows other images where we can see Lili Estefan was not alone, because her daughter Lina, who is a model, was with her. It could have been a family outing with William Levy and his son Christopher.

Were they criticized for their appearance at Formula 1? Although William Levy’s son has a girlfriend, he would make a nice couple with Lina, Lili Estefan’s daughter. However, from the photos you can see they are friendly. People commented on Hola USA’s video: “The son is just as beautiful as the father.” “Lili did nothing wrong, she is like that, period…. because they want to damage people’s moment, everyone is how they are, we criticize and we don’t see our sins.” “I think I’m the only one in the world that don’t like this man.” Other people wrote: “That rice has already been cooked.” “How ridiculous with the raised leg not even the daughter makes those girlish poses.” “And she thinks she is a girl.” “Everyone very normal and Lili acting crazy.” “And Elizabeth?” “Do they go out?” “They say they have something.”