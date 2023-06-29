William Levy is caught having dinner his gorgeous co-star in a high-end restaurant
William Levy, the renowned Cuban actor known for his talent and charm, has recently become the center of attention due to a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip captures Levy on a tour of Mexico City, where he was seen dining at a luxurious restaurant with the leading lady of his upcoming telenovela. This encounter has sparked speculation and raised questions among fans and viewers.
The short clip, which gained traction on TikTok, has prompted discussions about the nature of Levy’s relationship with his co-star. People are curious to uncover just how close they are.
A video shared by TikTok user @eljunket has revealed another side of the film actor’s visit to Mexico. In addition to his work commitments, William Levy took the opportunity to indulge in some shopping. The footage captures Levy casually strolling through a shopping mall and making purchases from a well-known luxury brand.
Afterwards, the actor returned to his hotel to rest for a few hours. However, what sparked intrigue was Levy’s decision to venture out to a high-end restaurant in the area, where he was seen in the company of someone special.
Samadhi Zendejas was waiting for her co-star at the Japanese restaurant
William Levy was accompanied by none other than the talented and beautiful Mexican actress Samadhi Zendejas, who happens to be his co-star in his upcoming telenovela.
The viral video showcases Samadhi patiently waiting for her co-star at a popular Japanese restaurant. Following a delightful dinner, the pair emerged from the establishment together, with Samadhi carrying a bag from the luxury store that Levy had visited earlier in the day.
The actors were caught arriving at the same hotel
Shortly after their dinner together, William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas were spotted arriving at the same hotel, but they were not alone. Both actors were accompanied by their respective assistants.
However, the following day, Samadhi was seen leaving the hotel alone, leading to renewed curiosity and speculation among their fans. The circumstances surrounding their individual departures have raised questions.
Social media users commented on the situation
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts and express their opinions on the matter. Many commented on the potential impact this could have on Elizabeth Gutierrez, the mother of Levy’s children and a well-known soap opera actress herself. Some say it’s a «low blow» to Gutierrez
«It’s because of the soap opera «vuelve a mí», but I think that they do have something going on.» «One more, just enjoy your moment.» «Why do people applaud men who are with others when they have a wife? The same for Samadhi, why do they applaud her for doing that knowing he is married?»