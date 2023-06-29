William Levy is caught having dinner with his co-star.

What will Elizabeth Gutiérrez think about it?

Did they also stay at the same hotel?

William Levy, the renowned Cuban actor known for his talent and charm, has recently become the center of attention due to a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip captures Levy on a tour of Mexico City, where he was seen dining at a luxurious restaurant with the leading lady of his upcoming telenovela. This encounter has sparked speculation and raised questions among fans and viewers.

The short clip, which gained traction on TikTok, has prompted discussions about the nature of Levy’s relationship with his co-star. People are curious to uncover just how close they are.

A video shared by TikTok user @eljunket has revealed another side of the film actor’s visit to Mexico. In addition to his work commitments, William Levy took the opportunity to indulge in some shopping. The footage captures Levy casually strolling through a shopping mall and making purchases from a well-known luxury brand.

Afterwards, the actor returned to his hotel to rest for a few hours. However, what sparked intrigue was Levy’s decision to venture out to a high-end restaurant in the area, where he was seen in the company of someone special.