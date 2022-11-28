Nobody knows what happened between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

The Cuban actor and the businesswoman were seen together again.

Are they back together? Several months have passed since William Levy unexpectedly announced his divorce from Elizabeth Gutiérrez in an Instagram story that he ended up deleting. From that moment on, in addition to the fact that they had not been seen together, it was not known if they had finally separated or not … now they have reappeared. Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy have known each other for 19 years and began a romance on a soap opera reality show, later getting married and having two children Christopher and Kailey, who are teenagers now. In that time Levy’s infidelities were revealed and his wife always defended him. Will William Levy get away with it again? Elizabeth Gutiérrez has been labeled a “cuckquean” and weak because she has apparently forgiven all of William Levy’s indiscretions. However, no one expected her to take him back again, though they recently appeared together and it seems that they have reunited. According to Univision, El Diario NY, and Hola, the couple may have reconciled. However, no one knows to begin with if they ever actually broke up since no official statement was ever issued… Still, they had not been seen together until the recent visit they made with friends to a vineyard in Spain, where William Levy works.

Did Elizabeth Gutiérrez fall for the Cuban’s charms again? Doña Carmelita tweeted the following: “Elizabeth Gutiérrez forgives William Levy again! This woman is a clear example of the Doña Cuca syndrome, of those women who, no matter how many times they are cheated on, they forgive the man. Now they are both happy in Spain, resuming their relationship, AND DOES SHE HAVE DIGNITY? ” Although this is a rumor, it is evident that the two are not in Spain for their children, since the teenagers were not seen in the Instagram stories or in the photos where they appeared together with friends. Well, William Levy is filming Montecristo in Spain and Elizabeth Gutiérrez went to visit him.

Is William Levy still hiding it? And although they have been discreet, it’s strange that if William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez have reconciled, the Cuban actor has not bragged about it which would undoubtedly silence the rumors. In addition to being seen together in the vineyards, they were also seen in Pesquera de Duero, in Valladolid. Javier Moro Espinosa, the head of the wineries they visited is the one who posted the photos. He thanked them for their visit and in the photograph you can see how they are smiling together.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez looks very happy The actress and businesswoman looks very happy in the photos, wearing a black coat and being embraced by William Levy. However, it seems that she has forgotten that months ago, out of the blue, the actor posted on Instagram: “We want to let you know that after thinking it through, we have decided to end our relationship,” leaving everyone aghast. And yet, he continued: “But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change.” This led to months of speculation… Could it be that now they have reconciled? Some images in this article come from this video and this video.