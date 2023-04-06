Will Trump go to jail?

Experts are speculating that the former president could be in trouble.

What will happen if he’s found guilty?

Will Trump go to jail? On Tuesday Trump’s much-anticipated arrest finally took place. Experts say that if he’s found guilty, there is no doubt that he would rot in jail. Find out how much time he could spend in prison.

The former president of the United States could be sentenced to more than 100 years in jail if he is found guilty of the over 30 charges against him. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to Newsweek and an exclusive report by Yahoo News, Donald Trump will face 34 class E felony charges for falsifying business documents in a case involving a $130,000 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Donald Trump has at all times denied that this ever happened and insisted that it is all a ‘witch hunt’ to discredit him and hinder run for president in 2024. However, now he will have to prove this to a jury.