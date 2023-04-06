Will he rot in jail? Trump could be facing more than 100 years in prison
Will Trump go to jail? Experts are speculating that the former president could be in trouble. What will happen if he's found guilty?
Will Trump go to jail? On Tuesday Trump’s much-anticipated arrest finally took place. Experts say that if he’s found guilty, there is no doubt that he would rot in jail. Find out how much time he could spend in prison.
The former president of the United States could be sentenced to more than 100 years in jail if he is found guilty of the over 30 charges against him. He appeared in court on Tuesday.
According to Newsweek and an exclusive report by Yahoo News, Donald Trump will face 34 class E felony charges for falsifying business documents in a case involving a $130,000 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
Donald Trump has at all times denied that this ever happened and insisted that it is all a ‘witch hunt’ to discredit him and hinder run for president in 2024. However, now he will have to prove this to a jury.
Trump faces serious charges
Renowned lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted about the charges against Trump on Tuesday in the midst of his arrest. She said each charge could result in four years in prison, which adds up to more than 100 years behind bars.
“If this report is correct, Trump will be arraigned tomorrow on 34 FELONIES. Each carries a possible prison term of 4 years. Bragg would not bring this case without strong evidence,” she tweeted, referring to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
Trump’s arrest is a national scandal
Trump’s arrest is officially one of the most powerful and shameful chapters in US politics, as he becomes the first president to be arrested on criminal charges, the first to allegedly pay an adult film star and the first to claim that he could get away with shooting someone…
Lisa Bloom, an expert on legal issues, said that the case against Donald Trump is strong and calls it ‘every lawyer’s dream’ since there are so many statements on social media and video: “The lies about money are recorded on video,” she wrote.
Will he get away with it?
Trump has also denied the payment to Stormy Daniels came from campaign funds. Lisa Bloom wrote that Michael Cohen, the former president’s lawyer, recorded a phone call in September 2020 when they discussed, in alleged “mafia and coded” language, the payment that could sink Trump.
Contrary to what everyone may think, the charges against Trump do not disqualify him from running in the 2024 presidential race. However, his image would be seriously affected by the scandal. The court case could drag on for a long time and the tycoon warned that he go to any lengths to defend himself.