Will Smith resurfaces and talks about slapping Chris Rock (VIDEO)

Will Smith resurfaces and talks about slapping Chris Rock.

He had already apologized to the comedian.

“…at the end of the day, I just — I lost it.” Will Smith opens up. One of the most epic moments in 2022 was what happened at the 94th Academy Awards when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. This happened after the Grown Ups star made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Months after being in the eye of the hurricane for slapping his fellow actor during the Oscars ceremony, Will Smith resurfaces to promote his new movie and talk about what happened last March. Will Smith opens up about the Oscars The Men In Black actor is back on television after months out of the public eye. He appeared on The Daily Show and spoke about slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars at the beginning of the year. The incident has affected his acting career. “There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know? … I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behavior at all…” Smith said on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Will Smith's new movie Smith makes these statements about the controversial incident at the Oscars, a few days after the release of his latest film, Emancipation, which marks his return to the big screen after almost a year out of the public eye. The 54-year-old actor, who received this year's best actor award after slapping Chris Rock, said the idea that his new film would be "tainted" during the upcoming awards season because of his actions "was killing him.".

Smith defended his wife Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Dolby Theater last year after he joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett being bald. Minutes later Smith received his Oscar for his performance in King Richard (2021). In his interview on Monday night, Smith said that March 27 was the best and the worst day of his life. "I learned that we have to be kind to each other. It is difficult and I think the most painful thing for me was that I took my difficulties to make the road difficult for others, I understood the phrase: Hurt people, hurt people," he explained.

Smith apologized to Chris Rock The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's on stage attack and said it would launch an investigation. Hours later, Smith posted a more heartfelt apology than the one he delivered during his thank-you speech, in which he remarkably didn't apologize to Rock. "Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said. "My behavior last night at the Academy Awards is inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of my job, but a joke about Jada's illness was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I'd like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed by my actions which are not representative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." TO SEE THE INTERVIEW CLICK HERE With information from the Agency EFE, AP and BBC.