Pablo Lyle was sentenced to 5 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

A legal expert explains what could happen next.

Will the Mexican actor be deported? In April 2019 Pablo Lyle acknowledged that he hit Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, in the face resulting in his death days later. Just a few days ago, the Mexican actor was sentenced to five years in prison and eight on probation for involuntary manslaughter. Now a legal expert explains what could happen later. Will he be deported? In an interview for Imagen Entretenimiento’s De Primera Mano, lawyer Esther Valdés said that after he serves his sentence the actor will not be allowed to remain in the US. Lyle will also have to perform community service, in addition to taking anger management classes. What will happen to Pablo Lyle? The legal expert was asked if Pablo Lyle could be deported after he serves his sentence. She replied: “That’s right. When a person is not a citizen or legal resident of the United States, as Pablo Lyle is, he simply entered with a tourist visa, they will be able to act and practice on this side of the border.” “Upon serving his five year sentence, and after those five years, he may be deportable immediately, if the state of Florida does not want him to stay in the state for the additional eight years of conditional supervision,” said Esther Valdés.

Why were Pablo Lyle’s three years of house arrest not taken into account? “The criminal process in the United States is two stages. The first stage is bail, that is, that a person is going to be deprived of his freedom. At that time, only bail was being considered. If he could be a fugitive, if he could escape from the United States, so bail was set and instead of being incarcerated, he was placed on house arrest,” said the legal expert about why Pablo Lyle’s three years of house arrest were not taken into account. “At the time that the sentence was imposed, we entered the second phase: The criminal sentence, the punishment for involuntary manslaughter. From the time that the punishment was imposed, three months have already passed. That is the credit that the judge said was going to be deducted from the five years, not the years prior to the first stage of bail,” explained Esther Valdés.

Will they appeal the sentence? The legal expert said that to appeal his sentence, Pablo Lyle’s lawyers must be able to prove that there was an error in imposing the law or in interpreting it, as well as an error during the course of the trial: “Remember that the lawyer already filed a petition saying there were errors and the judge said there were absolutely no errors.” “Witnesses, testimonies were presented to her, and under the American Constitution, he (referring to the Mexican actor) was given the opportunity to testify on his own behalf, which he did not do, which I think was a legal error, because he should have said everything he said on Friday in front of the judge, crying, apologizing to the victim’s family, he should have done that before the punishment, now it’s too late.”

Will Pablo Lyle be able to work when he is on probation? Finally, legal expert Esther Valdés said that, when he is on probation, Pablo Lyle will not be able to work in the United States, since a work permit would not be given to a person who is convicted of aggravated homicide: “He has no work permit, he does not have a residence permit and when he completes those five years in prison he can be sent directly to his country of origin.” “By accepting a valid passport, by verifying that he is a citizen of that country, the Mexican Consulate is alerted and then transported directly to Mexico, that is if they do not give him the additional eight years of conditional supervision in the state of Florida,” she concluded (TO WATCH THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)