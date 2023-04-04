Will Jenna Ortega star in the ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel?
From tv series to films, Jenna Ortega's star is on the rise. So will Jenna Ortega star in the 'Beetlejuice' sequel? Here's what we know so far!
Will Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice 2? The 20-year-old actress has gained tremendous popularity in recent years, but especially since 2022, when she starred in the first season of Wednesday, on Netflix. Now, it is very likely that we will see her in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2.
The Beetlejuice sequel seems to be confirmed, but it still remains to be seen if Ortega will appear in the film. Fans are eager for another collaboration between Jenna and Wednesday director Tim Burton.
Jenna Ortega: The beginning of her career
It would not be surprising to see Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2 because the actress, at only 20 years old, has shown great talent since she was a child actor in television series like Jane The Virgin, Riche Rich and Stuck in the Middle.
Ortega’s early roles have given her the skills to establish herself as one of the most promising young stars of the last decade. She’s excelled in movies like Scream and Iron Man 3.
Roles on successful tv series
Jenna Ortega has appeared in comedy series, dramas and horror movies, revealing her great acting talent and versatility. Currently, she is known for playing the title role in Wednesday, where she shared the screen with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Fred Armisen.
Before Wednesday, Ortega had roles on Days of Our Lives, Jane The Virgin and, more recently, You. In 2023, she was invited to host an episode of Saturday night Live, becoming one of the youngest actresses to have that honor.
Jenna Ortega off-screen
Has Jenna Ortega’s intense personality caused her problems? She has been accused at times of having an attitude. For instance, on the Wednesday set she changed some of the dialogue at the last minute.
Some press have reported this has jeopardized the popular series. However, Ortega’s proactive attitude is also one of her best attributes, since she also choreographed the Wednesday dance that became an online sensation.
Will Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice 2?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, rumors that Jenna Ortega will appear in Beetlejuice 2 are getting stronger. For the moment, Deadline says the actress is in talks to appear in the movie, which could be complicated by her Wednesday production schedule.
Many say the confirmation is merely a formality since Ortega and Burton work well together. Maybe it’s just a matter of time to negotiate her salary and filming schedule.