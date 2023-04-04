From tv series to films, Jenna Ortega’s star is on the rise.

So will Jenna Ortega star in the Beetlejuice sequel?

Here’s what we know so far!

Will Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice 2? The 20-year-old actress has gained tremendous popularity in recent years, but especially since 2022, when she starred in the first season of Wednesday, on Netflix. Now, it is very likely that we will see her in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2.

The Beetlejuice sequel seems to be confirmed, but it still remains to be seen if Ortega will appear in the film. Fans are eager for another collaboration between Jenna and Wednesday director Tim Burton.

Jenna Ortega: The beginning of her career

It would not be surprising to see Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2 because the actress, at only 20 years old, has shown great talent since she was a child actor in television series like Jane The Virgin, Riche Rich and Stuck in the Middle.

Ortega’s early roles have given her the skills to establish herself as one of the most promising young stars of the last decade. She’s excelled in movies like Scream and Iron Man 3.