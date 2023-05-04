Will Francisco Oropesa get the death penalty for the Texas massacre?

After his arrest, people wonder if Francisco Oropesa will get the death penalty.

Families of the victims demand justice.

What penalty could he face for the massacre?

After the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of the mass shooting in Texas where five Hondurans were killed, it’s reported that he could be facing the death penalty, according to CNN.

Last Friday night, Oropesa was shooting his semi-automatic rifle in the garden of his house in Cleveland, Texas when one of his neighbors approached him and asked him to stop making noise because it was very late and the family, including some children, could not sleep.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The man responded by breaking into his neighbors’ home and shooting several people execution style, according to police. He is currently in custody after being discovered hiding in a closet when a citizen tipped off the FBI.

One of the big questions for the families of the victims and the community where the massacre took place is what will happen to Oropesa? What will his punishment be? His bail has been set at $5 million and a reward will be given to the person who revealed his location to police.