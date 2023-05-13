What’s next for the former Hoy Día host?

Will Adamari López return to soap operas?

She could have a new job any day now!

Will Adamari López return to soap operas? After leaving Telemundo’s Hoy Día, actress and host Adamari López has dedicated herself to enjoying some time off with her daughter. However, her talent has attracted the attention of great television producers who want her to return to soaps, according to People en Español.

Actually, many of her fans wonder what will happen to her career since she was fired from Telemundo, where she worked for nearly a decade. Much has been said about her departure, whether it was a mutual agreement or they simply let her go. Either way, she left a hole in that space.

WILL ADAMARI LÓPEZ RETURN TO SOAP OPERAS?

This is not the end for someone like her, who has shown talent and great dedication to her work. She also has thousands of fans around the world, so it will be a matter of time before we see her in another television project, and telenovelas may make their way back into her life.

Carlos Bardasano, a TelevisaUnivision producer recently told People en Español about his intentions for the actress and what her future may hold.