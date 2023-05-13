Will Adamari López return to soap operas?
What's next for the former Hoy Día host? Will Adamari López return to soap operas? She could have a new job any day now if a producer has his way!
- What’s next for the former Hoy Día host?
- Will Adamari López return to soap operas?
- She could have a new job any day now!
Will Adamari López return to soap operas? After leaving Telemundo’s Hoy Día, actress and host Adamari López has dedicated herself to enjoying some time off with her daughter. However, her talent has attracted the attention of great television producers who want her to return to soaps, according to People en Español.
Actually, many of her fans wonder what will happen to her career since she was fired from Telemundo, where she worked for nearly a decade. Much has been said about her departure, whether it was a mutual agreement or they simply let her go. Either way, she left a hole in that space.
WILL ADAMARI LÓPEZ RETURN TO SOAP OPERAS?
This is not the end for someone like her, who has shown talent and great dedication to her work. She also has thousands of fans around the world, so it will be a matter of time before we see her in another television project, and telenovelas may make their way back into her life.
Carlos Bardasano, a TelevisaUnivision producer recently told People en Español about his intentions for the actress and what her future may hold.
DOES SHE WANT TO GO BACK TO TELENOVELAS?
Some time ago, Ada expressed interest in returning to soaps: “I would like to. I think that I enjoy acting a lot and from there I do catharsis in many things. Sometimes, maybe it’s not cool to say it oneself, but I think I’m a good person, but like every good person I also have my moments of anger, sadness, rage and I believe that through the characters, because above all I do villains when I’ve done soap operas, they’re a good catalyst for me to be able to vent about personal things without hurting anyone.”
And she added: “Those villain characters who scream, cry and take it out on other people, by doing that while in character for a soap opera it’s justified and I get like that rage and in the end I drain it out there and it’s over, so sometimes those things are needed. I have been a host for 10 years and sometimes I say when will that project come to me again in which I can take out my frustrations and my anger?”
DID TELEVISAUNIVISION MAKE HER AN OFFER?
Carlos Bardasano, producer of successful telenovelas for TelevisaUnivision, told People en Español: “I’m a huge fan of Adamari from the time of soap operas and I miss her a lot. As soon as she can, our doors are open.”
He even added: “I always wanted to work with her and now maybe we can… it’s never too late.” Instagram users already want to see her back: “It’s time to see her acting,” wrote a follower of the presenter and actress. Someone else said: “She was one of the best actresses of her time.”
WHAT WAS HER CAREER IN TELENOVELAS?
Adamari is remembered for playing Ofelia in Amigas y Rivales (2001), Karina Ríos in Gata Salvaje (2003), Ingrid in Bajo las Riendas del Amor (2007) and Rita in Alma de Hierro (2008).
The last time she appeared in a telenovela was in 2009 and it was hand in hand with TelevisaUnivision on Alma de Hierro, a show starring Alejandro Camacho and Blanca Guerra. Since then, she has only been seen hosting entertainment programs.