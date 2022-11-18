Will Adamari López be part of ‘Hoy Día’s’ new chapter?

A new chapter for popular morning show, Hoy Día.

What will happen to Adamari López?

The Puerto Rican host raises suspicions she may leave Telemundo. Adamari López has positioned herself at the top of her profession after Telemundo opened its doors to take her out of her comfort zone of acting. However, various rumors about her departure from Hoy Día continue to resonate. After certain changes were announced within Telemundo, many rumors began to emerge about the beloved host of Hoy Día. Some say she could be losing her job. Changes are coming for Hoy Día Adamari López has worked for Telemundo for a decade, appearing on the network’s morning show. It has recently been announced that there will be a new chapter for Hoy Día and there will be some changes. The most recent change was in February 2021 when the program changed its name from Un Nuevo Día, transforming its focus on news headlines and current events as well as the arrival of Nacho Lozano. Filed Under: Adamari López Hoy Día

Will Adamari López be involved in the new stage of the Telemundo program? Now the program will soon begin another new phase that will bring with it important changes and new faces to Telemundo’s morning show. But what will happen to the gorgeous Adamari Lopez? The actress who also played unforgettable roles in the melodramas Gata salvaje and Amigas y Rivales revealed what is to come on the program that she hosts on the Charla con Adamari López segment where her fans ask her questions. Filed Under: Adamari López Telemundo program

Is Adamari López leaving Hoy Día? It seems that the gorgeous Adamari is still not sure if she will continue to be one of the morning show’s hosts judging by her answer to a question from a fan. “A new stage of the program is coming and I hope we are there sharing with you. In this new stage we have to welcome all the people who join us, if I’m really there,” said Alaïa’s mother. Filed Under: Adamari López Hoy Día

La Chaparrita de Oro says that she would like to return to acting “But always treat us with great affection and give us the opportunity to let us do what we like for you. Hopefully we have many more opportunities to talk, to share, to spend good times together,” continued the charismatic Puerto Rican. She also revealed that she would like to return to acting in response to another question: “I would like to. I enjoy acting very much and from there I catharsis in many things. I have been a host for 10 years and sometimes I say when that project comes to me again in which I can take out my frustrations and my anger, but for now I really enjoy what I do.” With information from People en Español, HeraldoUSA and Ella Online. Filed Under: Adamari López Hoy Día