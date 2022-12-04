Adamari López breaks her silence about whether she will be on the Telemundo reality show.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 promises to be a success.

Season 3 begins on January 17, 2023.

Adamari López, Alfredo Adame, Ninel Conde, Frida Sofía, Poncho de Nigris, and Mariana González, among others, are the names being considered for the new season of La Casa de los Famosos that will premiere on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Now everyone is waiting for the celebrities to confirm their participation.

Although Toni Costa was in the second season, which meant he was away from their daughter Alaïa for almost four months, that does not mean that Adamari López has agreed to do the same. Now the speculation has finally ended. After many of her colleagues have left Hoy Día, could it be that the program is going off the air and she’s going straight to the reality show?

Adamari López is rumored to be on La Casa de los Famosos 3

Various media such as La Opinión, People en Español and El Diario NY, have reported that Laura Bozzo’s ex, Christian Suárez, dared to post a photograph where he supposedly confirms all the members of the third season of the Telemundo reality show and Adamari López is among them.

However Telemundo has not officially released any information about who will be on the show. It’s been said that they are looking for controversial personalities to appear on La Casa de los Famosos 3.