Why you shouldn’t eat McDonald’s every day!

Reasons not to eat McDonald’s. You don’t have to be a food expert to realize that it’s not a good idea to eat delicious McDonald’s meals every day. The hamburger restaurant is listed as one of the most popular franchises worldwide.

A food expert said that, while most of us enjoy indulging in a McDonald’s meal from time to time, it can also be bad for you. The expert explained that the hamburger franchise has a bad reputation for several reasons….

Dietitian Helen Bond used the example of a Big Mac, medium fries, and a medium strawberry milkshake, which contains nearly 1,200 calories, when she explained what McDonald’s can do to your body to The Sun. The first few minutes after eating your food, you are likely to feel full. Here’s what happens in the next hour, and you might be surprised to learn that it’s not that bad.

After eating, your blood sugar level will rise in response. How dramatically it goes up and down will depend on the foods you eat. Carbohydrates alone are likely to cause a large and rapid blood sugar response. Filed Under: Reasons not to eat McDonald’s