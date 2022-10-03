She took her own life.

The reason for Neena Pacholke’s suicide is revealed.

Did she have emotional problems? Recently, disturbing details came to light revealing why popular news anchor Neena Pacholke took her own life. Social media users were outraged by the news. The Sun, reported that Neena Pacholke, an up-and-coming news anchor for WAOW in Wisconsin, shot herself in the head. Her sister confirmed that Neena took her own life. Popular news anchor Neena Pacholke took her own life According to The Sun, Neena Pacholke shot herself on August 27. She was just 27 years old. The host’s death shocked everyone and WAOW Channel 9 stated that they were all “absolutely devastated.” Now, a month after her death, it is revealed why Neena Pacholke killed herself and the details have shocked social media users who followed the case or recently learned of the situation.

“I can’t handle any of this pain anymore” According to the Instagram account @chamonic3 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke took her own life after sending some texts. The troubling messages were sent to a friend and her ex-fiancé, who had just called off their wedding. “He told me that he hates me and that he will feel like a million bucks once I am out of his life,” she told a friend. She also sent one last text to Kyle (her ex), who broke up with Neena just seven weeks before their wedding, saying, “I’m so sorry I did this to you, but I can’t handle any of this pain anymore.”

She shot herself in the head The police rushed to her home after being alerted by the friend that she might be suicidal. By the time they entered, Neena had already shot herself in the head. The officer found a receipt showing she bought the gun 90 minutes before she killed himself, according to @chamonic3. After revealing the heartbreaking details, authorities are expected to provide more information to confirm that Neena Pacholke’s suicide was caused by an emotional crisis triggered by the break up with her fiancé.

Neena Pacholke decided to end her life Users of social networks did not hesitate to comment about the tragic death of the popular TV anchor. “How sad, but how little self-esteem one had.” “How sad, what words can do,” to mention a few. In addition, followers said: “How much can a few words hurt and more from the people one loves.” “There are so many things to process. How sad, she suffered so much that she took her own life.”