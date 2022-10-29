Why is Veterans Day celebrated on November 11?
Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 in the US. It's a day honor those who served in the military. What's the importance of the 11th?
- It was first celebrated on November 11, 1919.
You probably know when Veterans Day is, but how much do you know about the history of this holiday? Veterans Day is an important national holiday since it honors those who served in the military.
In 1919, during the administration of President Wilson, the United States celebrated Veterans Day for the first time. One of the main objectives is to remember all the combatants who distinguished themselves serving in the armed forces of the United States.
What is Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is a federal holiday designated by the United States government to pay tribute to veterans of the United States armed forces. It is different from Memorial Day in that the latter honors people who died in combat.
In 1959, the United States Congress designated November 11 as the day on which Veterans Day would be celebrated, not only for those who fought during World War I, but for all who were part of any combat in the world that the United States was involved in.
How is Veterans Day celebrated?
At first, it was thought that Veterans Day would be celebrated by taking a moment to stop work at 11 am. However, over time the commemoration has transformed and, currently, it is a full day off in most companies.
One way to celebrate is by visiting veterans who have been wounded in combat or by remembering those who died while serving in the armed forces. One of the most special celebrations visiting Arlington National Cemetery, where the remains of more than 40,000 veterans rest.
Why is it celebrated on November 11?
Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11, since it was on November 11, 1918, at 11:00 am when the end of World War I was proclaimed, in addition to being the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year .
On November 11, 1918, the German allies signed the amnesty that ended the war. That is why November 11 is one of the most significant days for the armed forces, not only in the United States, but for all of the countries who fought in this historic conflict.