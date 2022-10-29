Why is Veterans Day celebrated on November 11?

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 in the US. It’s a day to honor those who served in the military.

What is the relationship between Veterans Day and the number 11?

It was first celebrated on November 11, 1919.

You probably know when Veterans Day is, but how much do you know about the history of this holiday? Veterans Day is an important national holiday since it honors those who served in the military.

In 1919, during the administration of President Wilson, the United States celebrated Veterans Day for the first time. One of the main objectives is to remember all the combatants who distinguished themselves serving in the armed forces of the United States.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, is a federal holiday designated by the United States government to pay tribute to veterans of the United States armed forces. It is different from Memorial Day in that the latter honors people who died in combat.

In 1959, the United States Congress designated November 11 as the day on which Veterans Day would be celebrated, not only for those who fought during World War I, but for all who were part of any combat in the world that the United States was involved in.