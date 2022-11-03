Search

Who was yoga and lifestyle influencer Luana Hervier?

Who was yoga and lifestyle influencer Luana Hervier?

 
  • Luana Hervier was a popular yoga influencer.
  • She had a huge following on Instagram.
  • She gave tips on yoga and healthy living.

A well-known yoga and healthy lifestyle influencer Luana Hervier passed away a few days ago, as reported by her family on her Instagram account. Just before her death, the yoga instructor had been sharing content with her followers as usual, that’s why her death was so surprising.

On the Sunday after her death Luana was going to participate in the 2022 Buenos Aires Yoga Festival (FYBA 2022) in a presentation with guests and live music. The post had various reactions, and many followers couldn’t believe she had died.

Launa’s life!

Launa's life!
PHOTO: Instagram

Launa was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Hervier grew up in Argentina although she also studied and worked in other countries spreading her knowledge of yoga, healthy living and nutrition through television and radio. She was a vegetarian from the age of 15.

“For 18 years I have been walking and inviting you to share this path of self-knowledge that integrates food, movement and spirituality. From my own experience, I know that this route is unique and different for each person. For this reason, because we are all different, my goal is to help each one find their ‘best version’ and be a good friend to you through healthy eating and lifestyle,” Luana said on her website.

Her mom reported the sad news

His mom reported the sad news
PHOTO: Instagram

On Sunday, October 23, Luana Hervier’s mother surprised the more than 100,000 followers of the yoga and wellness influencer by communicating the sad news of her death on her social networks. She posted a special message about the loss.

“We communicate the sad news of the death of Launa Hervier. Let’s accompany her path by lighting a candle and holding a prayer and the path of her soul,” was shared on the Brazilian coach’s Instagram account.

Mourning Luana Hervier

Who was Luana Hervier: Dedicate sad words

PHOTO: Instagram

In addition to the words in the image, her mother wrote a sad goodbye in the description: ”Thank you for all the messages of love received. It is an intimate, delicate, painful moment, behind closed doors. We ask for respect and love with the family and their loved ones, taking care of their privacy to heal calmly.”

“You can intentionally accompany Luz to the journey of her soul for the next three days, with a candle, or a song, take a moment to thank Lu for her time in your life. Dear Luana, may you rest in peace.”

Followers say good bye

Who was Luana Hervier: Followers fired her
PHOTO: Instagram

Her followers spoke about the sadness that overwhelmed them: “I recently saw you riding a bike. I saw you from my car, and I thought, how does it hold its nature in the middle of the city. That day I couldn’t greet you and today I send you a kiss to the cosmos of unity. You are already with God.”

“Peace to the soul of that beautiful light named Luana, and my condolences to her dear family.” “A good person of service to others. Good trip Luana dear, God bless you.” “What sad news! Rest in peace my girl of Light.” “How sad, such a beautiful person.” With information from El Mundo and Clarín.

Celebrities
Entertainment
