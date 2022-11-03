Who was yoga and lifestyle influencer Luana Hervier?

Luana Hervier was a popular yoga influencer.

She had a huge following on Instagram.

She gave tips on yoga and healthy living.

A well-known yoga and healthy lifestyle influencer Luana Hervier passed away a few days ago, as reported by her family on her Instagram account. Just before her death, the yoga instructor had been sharing content with her followers as usual, that’s why her death was so surprising.

On the Sunday after her death Luana was going to participate in the 2022 Buenos Aires Yoga Festival (FYBA 2022) in a presentation with guests and live music. The post had various reactions, and many followers couldn’t believe she had died.

Launa’s life!

Launa was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Hervier grew up in Argentina although she also studied and worked in other countries spreading her knowledge of yoga, healthy living and nutrition through television and radio. She was a vegetarian from the age of 15.

HAY QUE SABER

“For 18 years I have been walking and inviting you to share this path of self-knowledge that integrates food, movement and spirituality. From my own experience, I know that this route is unique and different for each person. For this reason, because we are all different, my goal is to help each one find their ‘best version’ and be a good friend to you through healthy eating and lifestyle,” Luana said on her website.