Who was Lee Jihan, the K-pop singer who died in Itaewon? (PHOTOS)

Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan was killed in the Seoul stampede.

Who was Lee Ji Han?

The projects he was involved in.

Who was Lee Jihan? A crowd of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed in a narrow alley. The stampede killed at least 151 people and injured 82 in the worst tragedy in South Korea in years.

Emergency workers and bystanders desperately gave CPR to people lying on the streets after they were crushed in the Itaweon nightlife district on Saturday night. Most of the dead and injured were in their teens and 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of the Yongsan Fire Department in Seoul. Now, the death of a Korean actor named Lee Jihan has been revealed.

Lee Jihan was one of the victims of this terrible stampede, where more than 150 people died. Lee was an actor and K-Pop singer. The news about his death was shared by 935 Entertainment, which was the 24-year-old’s agency.

This outlet shared the tragic news on Instagram: "A valued member of the 935 Entertainment family has become a star in the sky and left us. He was sweet and warm friend for all. We can't believe that we won't be able to see the infinitely bright and innocent actor who always smiled brightly. We will remember him for a long time, he shone beautifully with an overflowing passion for acting," the official statement read.