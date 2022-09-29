Who was José Antonio Cedano Bueno, the musician murdered in Sonora?
José Antonio Cedano Bueno was 24 years old and played northern music. He was kidnapped and found half a day later in the Municipality of Guaymas, in Sonora, local authorities reported. Cedano Bueno was kidnapped by an armed group last Saturday.
The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that after an operation they found the body of the young musician in the Loma Dorada sector, in Colonia Loma Linda, where six people were also arrested. One of them was from the United States. José Arturo Cedano graduated just a year and a half ago from the Technological University of Guaymas with an engineering degree.
On Saturday, September 24, José Antonio Cedano Bueno was taken from his home by an armed group. His family immediately reported the kidnapping to authorities. In a statement, the prosecutor reported that six people were arrested when conducting a search for the young man.
According to Animal Politico, The Sonora Prosecutor's Office reported that José Arturo's family filed a reported his disappearance on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 6:05 p.m., and investigations began at that time. They hoped they would find him alive.
Was he involved in something illegal?
According to the authorities, people who witnessed the kidnapping, identified two of the detainees. Short and long weapons, a motorcycle, a drone and two cars were secured, one of them was located near the search area.
What was found at the scene corresponds to the vehicle stolen from the victim's house at the time of his kidnapping, as well as several other vehicles. Police recovered a motorcycle and two cars, including one that apparently belonged to the victim. At the moment the reason for the murder of the 24-year-old is not known.
José Antonio Cedano Bueno wanted to have a great career
Cedano Bueno played the accordion with the Los exigentes group and, in his spare time, he helped his father with glass and aluminum installation. Unfortunately, his musical career has been cut short. As already mentioned, the cause of his abduction is unknown.
It is unknown if he had connections to people of power or if he was involved in something shady. His relatives have made any public statements. Nor have his bandmates spoken, it is only known that the group took him by force.