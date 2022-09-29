Who was José Antonio Cedano Bueno, the musician murdered in Sonora?

He had been kidnapped and was found dead.

What we know about the musician.

Who was Jose Antonio Cedano Bueno?

José Antonio Cedano Bueno was 24 years old and played northern music. He was kidnapped and found half a day later in the Municipality of Guaymas, in Sonora, local authorities reported. Cedano Bueno was kidnapped by an armed group last Saturday.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that after an operation they found the body of the young musician in the Loma Dorada sector, in Colonia Loma Linda, where six people were also arrested. One of them was from the United States. José Arturo Cedano graduated just a year and a half ago from the Technological University of Guaymas with an engineering degree.

José Antonio was kidnapped

On Saturday, September 24, José Antonio Cedano Bueno was taken from his home by an armed group. His family immediately reported the kidnapping to authorities. In a statement, the prosecutor reported that six people were arrested when conducting a search for the young man.

According to Animal Politico, The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported that José Arturo’s family filed a reported his disappearance on Saturday, September 24, at approximately 6:05 p.m., and investigations began at that time. They hoped they would find him alive. FILED FROM: José Antonio Cedano Bueno Murdered