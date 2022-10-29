Baudelia Sotelo’s possible cause of death revealed.

People continue to offer condolences.

Who was Baudelia Sotelo? Tragically, a few days ago, the popular host of the show El Show de Piolín, Eduardo Sotelo, suffered the loss of his mother. The news was released on social media. The renowned radio host received several messages of condolence after the death of his beloved mother Baudelia Sotelo. The Erazno y La Chokolata show shared a photo on social media where people expressed their condolences to Piolín: "Erazno y La Chokolata mourns the death of Mrs. Baudelia Sotelo, mother of Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo and his brother "Shoboy" Edgar Sotelo." Who was the mother of the host known as Piolín? "Our most sincere condolences to Eddie "Piolín" Sotelo and Edgar Sotelo for the sad death of their mother Baudelia Sotelo. We hope that you find peace and tranquility very soon for your family and we accompany you in these moments of pain," someone tweeted. So far, the announcer has not spoken about it. However, he has dedicated himself to thanking everyone for the messages he received on social media. But his brother Edgar Sotelo, host of Shoboy spoke about their situation.

Edgar Sotelo speaks Piolín's brother posted a heartbreaking message about the death of her mother, Baudelia Montes De Sotelo on Instagram. She had been suffering from a terminal illness. "My Beautiful Mom is now reunited with my Dad in heaven," he began saying in the post. "Thank you family, for all your love and prayers. I am heartbroken that I will not be able to hug her again here on earth, but I am full of hope, peace and joy because I know that she is no longer suffering her terminal illness MDS and is happy and being hugged by my dad and our Heavenly Father in heaven where one day I will be able to hug them both and enjoy them for eternity."

"I admire you a lot for being such a brave warrior" Similarly, presenter Shoboy offered some details about the terminal bone marrow disease that his mother suffered from, applauded her courage and even celebrated the "miracle" of having her with him longer than the experts had anticipated. "I admire you so much for being such a brave warrior," he said. "Even though the doctors only gave her 1.5 years to live after being diagnosed with MDS (bone marrow disease), her faith in God and love for our family kept her fighting and alive for the 5 years since then. You were a walking miracle. Thank you to everyone who donated blood to keep my mom alive for 5 years," he said.

The popular radio host Eduardo Sotelo is a popular Spanish-language radio host in the United States. He is the host of El Show de Piolín which today is broadcast live on more than 45 Hispanic radio stations Monday through Friday, according to his website. The host known as Piolín was born in the Mexican state of Jalisco and at the age of 16 he crossed the border to live with relatives in California and pursue his dream of becoming a Hispanic radio personality. He has been selected as the best personality by the National Association of Broadcasters several times.