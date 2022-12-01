Who shot Ricardo Ortega to death? His murder is an enigma

Ricardo Ortega was shot outside a pharmacy.

He was riddled with bullets at midnight.

He was the sole financial support for his daughters. Ricardo Ortega was shot to death outside a Walgreens pharmacy in San Antonio, Texas, and his murder is a mystery. The Hispanic father died in his car after he was shot from another vehicle, which pulled into the pharmacy parking lot. The authorities investigating the brutal attack on 30-year-old Ricardo Ortega still don’t have a motive for the homicide, nor do they know who is responsible. The pharmacy’s security cameras could be the key to solving the case. Why was Ricardo Ortega shot to death? According to the case report, consulted by MundoNow, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, just two minutes after midnight, Ricardo Ortega and a relative pulled up to the Walgreens pharmacy, located at 4700 West Commerce Street. Detectives from the Homicide Division of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) know that Ricardo Ortega’s companion got out of the car and entered the pharmacy, with the aim of withdrawing money from the ATM before they closed.

A mysterious vehicle arrived at the Walgreens Ricardo Ortega remained in the driver’s seat with the engine running, waiting for the other man to return. A car pulled into the Walgreens parking lot and parked next to Ortega’s vehicle. First there was an exchange of words and then the occupants of the other car began shooting. Ricardo Ortega did not have time to defend himself and was sprayed with bullets. His relative ran out of the pharmacy and, upon seeing the injured man, called 911 while the attacker’s vehicle fled. Paramedics from the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) responded to the scene.

Police have no clues in the crime SAFD paramedics rushed Ricardo Ortega to a local hospital in the hope that the doctors could save his life. However, he passed away almost upon reaching the emergency room. The SAPD then took up the investigation of the case. The detectives of the SAPD Homicide Division because have not made much headway in the case due to the darkness of the night, they have very few details about the other car. The detectives only know that it may have been black. They also have no clues about the vehicle’s occupants.

“He was a great man with a heart of gold” Susanna Aguilar, a friend of Ricardo Ortega’s family, started a GoFundMe campaign to help his wife with funeral expenses. He was the father of four daughters and their only financial support. “I am doing this… for Ricardo Ortega Aguilar… He was a great man with a heart of gold, who truly loved his family and friends. He was loved and appreciated for his good manners. He leaves behind his wife and four beautiful daughters. This hit us hard and unexpectedly,” says Susanna Aguilar on the Funeral Expenses campaign.

Gun deaths continue to rise The mysterious shooting of Ricardo Ortega in San Antonio, Texas, is yet another crime involving firearms. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that so far in 2022, 40,137 people have already died in shootings. As of Sunday, November 27, 2022, of those people who were shot to death in the United States, a total of 18,291 were killed and 21,846 committed suicide. The country already counts 615 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same incident.