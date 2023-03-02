Who shot and killed Guatemalan migrant Reina Cristina Ical Seb?

Reina Cristina Ical Seb was found shot to death in a dark alley.

She recently immigrated from Guatemala to Chicago, Illinois.

The crime has outraged the entire Hispanic community in the Little Village neighborhood. Reina Cristina Ical Seb, an immigrant from Guatemala, was found shot to death in a dark alley in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The 20-year-old had come to the United States looking for a better life barely four months ago. The brutal murder has plunged the Hispanic community of the Little Village neighborhood, known as ‘La Villita’, in Chicago, Illinois, into pain, indignation and a desire for justice. Almost a week after the murder, the authorities still have no leads in the case. Who murdered Reina Cristina Ical Seb? At 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, emergency services in Chicago received a call alerting the authorities to a badly injured person. It is not detailed who called police. Officers from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) went to a dark alley at 4100 West 24TH Street, in the southwest of the Chicago metropolitan area, where they found the body of Reina Cristina Ical Seb.

The girl’s parents are still waiting for her body to be returned to Guatemala Detectives from the CPD Homicide Division responded to the scene. However, from the moment the girl was discovered, the authorities have found no clues in the mysterious case. The brutal and mysterious murder of the young Reina Cristina Ical Seb has raised a wave of protests among the Hispanic community of La Villita. The young woman was originally from the town of San Pedro Carchá in Guatemala where her parents are still waiting for her body to be returned so they can bury her.

“It’s as if they had attacked all of us” Brisa Cervantes, 39, is a pastry chef living in Chicago, Illinois, who is particularly outraged by the death of Reina Cristina Ical Seb. Cervantes, originally from Michoacán in Mexico, says that because of her work in a pastry shop, she has to leave at dawn. Cervantes attended a march to protest the crime. “We are very exposed, I leave my house at 3:00 in the morning, and I’ve already been followed and someone even tried to grab me. And who takes care of us? Nobody. You leave your house with worry, hoping that nothing happens to you, and that you will see your family again. When they killed that girl, it’s as if they had attacked all of us,” said Cervantes in a telephone interview.

“We cannot remain silent” On Sunday, February 26, 2023, media in Chicago, Illinois covered protest march by the Hispanic community in Little Village demanding that the authorities investigate the brutal murder of Reina Cristina Ical Seb. “We can’t remain silent when we lose someone like that who was left like she was nothing in an alley,” Selene Partida, a resident of the neighborhood, told ABC-7 during the day of protests in which the icy temperatures did not stop the burning hearts demanding justice.