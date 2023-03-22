Gianni Infantino is the current president of the Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociación (FIFA).

Gianni Infantino is the current president of the Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociación (FIFA) and has received mixed reviews for his leadership of the world’s largest soccer organization. Infantino is a Swiss lawyer of Italian origin has been FIFA’s president since February 26, 2016, according to Goal and CNN.

He replaced Sepp Blatter in February 2016. Infantino had previously served as UEFA’s secretary general since 2009 and began working for the organization in 2000. He was elected during an Extraordinary FIFA Congress in 2016 following a 2015 FIFA corruption case.

The FIFA scandal

Infantino was later implicated in the FIFA scandal because the Panama Papers showed that UEFA had dealings with figures they previously denied having worked with. He stated that he was “appalled” by the reports and said that he has never personally dealt with the parties involved.

Infantino was responsible for expanding Euro 2016 to 24 teams and has played a crucial role in both the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2020 which will take place across 13 European nations. Recently, he was criticized for holding the World Cup in Qatar because that country is accused of human rights abuses.