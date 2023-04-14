Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023?
Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi was killed in February. Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023? Find out how this terrorist group operates.
Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023? A drone strike in 2022 killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria. At that time, Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), stated that “The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the ability of the terrorist organization to continue planning and carrying out attacks.”
A year later, CENTCOM mounted an operation in which Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, a senior Isis leader, was killed. On this occasion, CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla stated that “Although demoted, the group remains capable of conducting operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.” But who is the current leader of Isis?
What is ISIS? Its ideology
The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, Daesh or ISIL, is a jihadist terrorist group based on a heterodox Islamic doctrine. It is made up of radicals loyal to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who, in 2014, called for the unification and loyalty of all Muslims. This is a group that has been called a terrorist organization and it has shared numerous videos where members carry out beheadings of civilians and members of the press.
These videos, shared by Daesh, are complemented by massacres in various parts of northern Iraq, where they have engaged in “ethnic cleansing”. The United Nations and other countries have declared this organization responsible for war crimes and numerous human rights abuses. This has spurred several attacks by the United States to try to bring down this extremist group.
Militia and propaganda: How the Islamic State operates
Until 2014, ISIS troops were made up of more than 30,000 native members of ninety countries. Of all its members, statistics say that at least 10% come from European countries. They generally carry out solitary attacks.
In 2014 the term ISIS was used for the first time. Eastern countries and the Arab press have asked the media to replace it with Daesh, since ISIS is a term that could be offensive to jihadists. So much so that they have threatened to imprison and take action against anyone who uses it.
Who has led ISIS?
The group is believed to have officially started in 2002, when Abu Musab al-Zarqawi created a network with the aim of overthrowing the king of Jordan. From there, the operations escalated and even the United States authorities believe that it may have been linked to the murder of a US diplomat in Jordan in 2002.
ISIS has continued to evolve. In 2004, it officially joined Al-Qaeda, a fact that generated greater concern in countries like the United States. In recent years, CENTCOM has carried out several operations where ISIS leaders have been killed.
Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023?
In 2022, ISIS confirmed the death of its leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Quraysh, who was killed “while fighting against the enemies of god.” On the same date, they announced that the successor to Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Quraysh would be senior al-Husain al-Husaini al-Quraishi. This leader was described as an “old fighter” no further details were given.
Since the beginning of 2023, Abu al-Husain has received numerous messages of support from the entire Islamic State community in more than 40 countries. In February of this year, Iraq media reported he had been killed but, so far ISIS has neither confirmed nor denied this so it is unknown if he is still in charge.