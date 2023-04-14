Isis leader Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi was killed in February.

Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023?

Find out how this terrorist group operates.

Who is the leader of ISIS in 2023? A drone strike in 2022 killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria. At that time, Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), stated that “The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the ability of the terrorist organization to continue planning and carrying out attacks.”

A year later, CENTCOM mounted an operation in which Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, a senior Isis leader, was killed. On this occasion, CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla stated that “Although demoted, the group remains capable of conducting operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.” But who is the current leader of Isis?

What is ISIS? Its ideology

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, Daesh or ISIL, is a jihadist terrorist group based on a heterodox Islamic doctrine. It is made up of radicals loyal to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who, in 2014, called for the unification and loyalty of all Muslims. This is a group that has been called a terrorist organization and it has shared numerous videos where members carry out beheadings of civilians and members of the press.

These videos, shared by Daesh, are complemented by massacres in various parts of northern Iraq, where they have engaged in “ethnic cleansing”. The United Nations and other countries have declared this organization responsible for war crimes and numerous human rights abuses. This has spurred several attacks by the United States to try to bring down this extremist group.