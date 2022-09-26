Who is Stacey Abrams? Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia

Learn about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

She is a committed activist.

A Democrat fighting for voting rights in the US.

A woman committed to Georgia and to the United States, Stacey Abrams is also an effective activist for voting rights and other important issues. She is a democrat who has revolutionized Georgia politics. But beyond that, who is Stacey Abrams?

According to her website, StaceyAbrams.com, Stacey grew up in Gulfport, Mississippi. She is one of six children whose parents had three principles: Go to church, go to school and take care of each other. Her father, a shipyard worker, and her mother, a university librarian, faced their own financial difficulties, yet they taught their children the value of service to others.

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Stacey’s parents became United Methodist Ministers after pursuing graduate studies in divinity at Emory University. Stacey and her younger siblings attended DeKalb County Public Schools.

Stacey Abrahams is a graduate of Avondale High School with significant degrees to her credit from: Spelman College, LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and Yale Law School.