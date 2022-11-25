Who is Sebastian Lletget?

The soccer player lost his sister last year.

The tragic news was confirmed on social media. HE REMEMBERS HIS SISTER A YEAR LATER. Sebastian Lletget, the 30-year-old Argentine-American soccer player, recently remembered his older sister, Viviana, who died last year. Lletget became more well-known after playing for CF Dallas and being in a relationship with the Mexican-American singer, Becky G. The singer and the soccer player have not stopped bragging about their relationship and declared that they are happy to be together. Becky G was a constant support for Sebastian after the death of his sister, Viviana. The couple often shows their love on social media. WHO IS SEBASTIAN LLETGET? Sebastian Lletget, the 30-year-old Argentine-American, currently plays for CF Dallas and has been considered one of the best soccer players in the United States. He was born on September 3, 1992, in San Francisco, California. His parents are Argentine parents. Since he was a child, he declared his love for the sport and that was what prompted him to pursue his dreams. The soccer player stood out for being the Gold Cup champion with the US team, beating Mexico by one goal and being celebrated by the fans. Currently, the midfielder has a contract with CF Dallas until 2023. Among the teams he has played for are Santa Clara from Silicon Valley, LA Galaxy and New England Revolution, reported El Tiempo Latino.

The most difficult time of his life? On August 13, 2021, the soccer player announced on social media that his older sister, Viviana Lletget, died at 36 years of age. The soccer player said that he was heartbroken and that they would miss her. Although it was not confirmed, rumors arose she died after contracting Covid-19. “The pain we feel as a family has gone beyond what we could imagine. Our Sister, Viviana, will be forever missed. I am grateful for everyone’s love and support. I have appreciated respecting our privacy at this time as we grieve the loss of someone so special to us. I’m so heartbroken, I miss you so much Vivi,” Sebastian wrote.

Sebastian Lletget: "I miss you a lot" In recent posts, the midfielder has remembered his older sister and said that he misses her. One of them describes how he felt after the first vacation he spent without Viviana Lletget. He stated that he did not know if he would ever be able to overcome the loss. "First vacation without you. I catch myself waiting for you to walk through the door cracking all your jokes. Christmas was one of my favorite times with you, setting up the tree, telling me to stop playing Christmas music. I miss you so much. I was nervous about coming home and not seeing you there with us," Sebastian wrote.

Sebastian Lletget: "Every time I look at the sky, I'm thinking of you V" The last post he made mentioning Viviana was the day she was going to turn 37 years old. Sebastian stated that he had been dreading that day for a long time because he knew that he would not be able to call her to wish her a happy birthday and that it has been difficult mourning her death. "Today is your 37th birthday. It hasn't even been a year since you left. To be honest, I've been dreading this day. Knowing that I couldn't call you to remind you how special you are, or wish you the best for your future. Grief is a wild ride. I love you very much. Every time I look at the sky, I'm thinking of you V." Sebastian declared.